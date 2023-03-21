North Idaho College seeks to reverse president Nick Swayne's reinstatement

Meyer will hear the motion March 31, which is also the deadline for NIC to respond to its accrediting body and explain why it should not lose accreditation.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Greg South, Todd Banducci and other leaders at North Idaho College are pushing back against a judge’s order to reinstate President Nick Swayne.

Lawyers for NIC filed a motion of reconsideration this week, asking Judge Cynthia Meyer to undo the preliminary injunction she issued earlier this month, which forced the college to allow Swayne back to work while his lawsuit seeking permanent reinstatement moves through the courts.

Meyer will hear the motion March 31, which is also the deadline for NIC to respond to its accrediting body and explain why it should not lose accreditation.

In statements filed with the court, NIC asserts that Swayne was not truthful when he took the stand in late February and that he has “engaged in deeply troubling behavior” since his reinstatement, including directing members of his cabinet not to communicate directly with NIC’s legal counsel about the ongoing lawsuit.

NIC asserts that Swayne gave inaccurate testimony about the development of a strategic plan and the hypothetical costs associated with changes to NIC’s athletics programs.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

