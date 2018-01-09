RIGGINS, Idaho — The Rattlesnake Creek Fire near Riggins, Idaho, has reached 90 percent as of Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire has burned 8,210 acres as of September 1.

Firefighters continued to put out hot spots on the eastern edge of the fire perimeter on Sunday and conducted a reconnaissance flight to assess the fire from above.

This will be the last update for the Rattlesnake Creek Fire unless there is significant fire activity.

Officials want to remind the public that it is unsafe and illegal to fly drones near a wildfire. A temporary flight restriction remains in effect for the fire area. Three drone intrusions have occurred at that fire, officials said.

