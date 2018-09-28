Lewiston Police are searching for a man who is wanted for drug trafficking after they found more meth, heroin and two pistols in his home while serving a search warrant.

Officials said they found 1.5 pounds of meth and eight grams of heroin in Nickolas Jacobson’s, 44, home in the 2300 block of 7th Avenue North on Wednesday. They said the warrant was a result of an investigation involving several suspects in the area. Jacobson was not home while detectives served the warrant.

Authorities said William Collins, 44, was one of the suspects and was arrested on Sep. 13 in Lewiston for possessing almost an ounce of meth when he was stopped an officer.

Officials said Jacobson has prior drug and burglary convictions. Collins also has prior drug convictions.

Anyone with information about Jacobson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 208-746-0171.

