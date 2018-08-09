NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho — Early Saturday morning the Idaho State Police responded to a one vehicle crash that killed the driver and critically injured a male passenger in the 500 block of Main Street in Lapwai, Idaho, officials said.

According to Idaho State Police, Aretha Everett, 44, was driving a blue 2008 Ford Expedition, southbound on Main Street at a high speed approaching Bever Road.

Authorities said the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree head on and neither Everett or her passenger, Kaliel Day, 21, were wearing their seat belts.

Everett passed away due to her injuries sustained in the crash, officials said. According to Idaho State Police, Day was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Authorities said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

