LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in searching for a non-compliant sex offender with an arrest warrant.

Michael Stephen Dranichak is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

You can contact the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office at 208-799-3131.

