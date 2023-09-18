Lewiston woman killed in motorcycle crash

LEWISTON, Idaho — A woman died and a man received critical injuries after a motorcycle crash in Lewiston on Sunday.

According to the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and 14th Avenue.

LPD says the driver, James Weese, 25, of Orofino lost control of the motorcycle and hit a parked car.

He and his passenger, identified as Alyssa Slusher, 24 of Lewiston, were both thrown from the motorcycle.

Emergency crews transported them to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where Slusher died.

Weese was flown by Life-flight to Spokane.

The crash closed 14th Street for over three hours.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.