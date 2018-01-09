RIGGINS, Idaho — Containment of the Rattlesnake Creek Fire near Riggins has increased to 76 percent as of Saturday morning according to the Incident Information System.

The fire has burned 8,210 acres as of Sept. 1.

Containment has increased on the southern perimeter of the fire near Chokecherry flat. Friday, firefighters continued to put out hot spots along the south and east sides of the fire.

Fire behavior was low with small pockets of vegetation burning within the fire’s perimeter.

Saturday, crews will work to cool the hot spots identified in the infrared flight on the southeastern edge of the fire. Firefighters will continue to strengthen fire lines created in and around the areas of Pony Creek Trail, Pony Creek, and Squirrel Creek.

Firefighters will patrol and monitor the north, east and west sides of the fire.

Fire behavior will be low with creeping and smoldering. Light smoke may be visible as unburned fuels are consumed. No perimeter growth is expected Saturday.

