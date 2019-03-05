LEWISTON, Idaho — Clearwater Paper in Lewiston has fired a plant manager who mocked union workers with a sign that read “Poor Baby’s” (sic) while he drove past a rally on Tuesday afternoon, according to KLEW News.

The rally was held to support ongoing union negotiations.

About 50 people who saw the sign say manager Donnie Ely slowed down to make sure they saw the handwritten sign, according to KLEW reporter Armen Aradian. They said it shows how little their jobs are respected.

On Tuesday, Aaradian shared a four-paragraph letter of apology written by Ely to Clearwater employees.

“My behavior was inexcusable and a result of a poor decision by me that does not represent the company view of labor negotiations, our team, and the Company’s core values,” he wrote.

You can read the full letter here:

On Friday, Clearwater Paper released a statement that said Ely was “removed from his position, effective immediately, and is leaving Clearwater Paper.”

“We value the contribution of each and every one of our team members, and we remain committed to furthering our strong relationship with our labor partners and working diligently toward a new ratified labor agreement,” the statement reads.