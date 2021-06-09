Inslee naming new Employment Security Department commissioner Wednesday

The new commissioner replaces Suzi LeVine, who left to work for the Biden administration.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is naming a new Employment Security Department commissioner Wednesday.

Inslee is expected to announce the new commissioner during a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Check back for a live stream of the announcement.

The new commissioner replaces the position left vacant by Suzi LeVine, who left to join the Biden administration. LeVine's departure was effective Feb. 1.

Since then, Cami Feek has served as acting commissioner.

Feek previously served as the Employment Security Department's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. She joined the agency in 2017 to design and stand up the nation's best Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

Under LeVine, the Employment Security Department came under fire for its handling of widespread fraud.

In September 2020, a KING 5 investigation confirmed that ESD's fraud detection software was so weak in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, it couldn’t even detect fraudulent claims filed in the stolen identities of the agency’s own employees.

Records obtained by the KING 5 Investigators in January 2021 show fraudulent unemployment claims were filed in the stolen identities of 59 employees who work at the state’s ESD.

In 10 of those cases, ESD spotted the fraud after it had paid the claim to the fraudster’s bank account. The documents, provided in response to a public records request submitted seven months ago, do not show how much money was paid out.

ESD said, in total, approximately 120,000 fraudulent claims were filed in Washington with more than $600 million in payouts. More than half of that money was recovered by investigators tracking fraud rings in the U.S. and abroad.