Skip the trip to the DMV, ITD offers new online service

You can now skip the line and register that new car or truck purchase without having to go to the DMV.

BOISE, Idaho — Tired of waiting in a long line at the DMV. Here's some good news to pass along!

The Idaho Transportation Department announced that it is adding another option for car and truck buyers to its online DMV services. If you recently purchased a new or used vehicle from an Idaho dealership, you can register it online using a smartphone, tablet, or computer.



The transaction previously had to be completed in person, but is now available online. It's one of more than 15 DMV transactions that ITD offers to customers online.



"We are excited to provide this online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays," said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. "This gives you another choice to skip the line at the DMV to get your driver's license, vehicle registration or license plates. Skip the trip, save time, and go online."



You will need the pink copy of the ITD 0502 form from the dealer to enter the vehicle's information. This service is currently not available for private party sales. Customers cannot transfer a current registration from one vehicle to their new vehicle online.



ITD says they process around 100,000 DMV transactions online every month including address changes, driver's license and vehicle registration renewals, personalized plate orders, release of liability forms and more. A full list can be found at dmv.idaho.gov.



"Idahoans' time is valuable and with the state's quickly increasing population we know this now more than ever. Giving more people the ability to finish their DMV business online means better customer service for all," Gonzalez said.



Call 208-334-8000 if you have questions or need help with online services.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: