SPOKANE, Wash. — The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery has long served children in the Spokane area who need critical support. Now, the organization is opening a brand-new facility on Monday with space for more kids.

The new facility will mean the child care center will turn away fewer people who need a place to take their children who are at risk of abuse and neglect.

The current center on East 8th Avenue has just 20 beds.

“We’re turning away one in every three calls just because we don’t have the space,” said center development director Keith O’Brien.

The new space in a former Safeway on East Sprague Avenue can hold up to 60 kids. It’s also designed to be a wonderland for every child who walks through the doors, with a large play space, a bathing area and a sleeping area with beds covered in colorful quilts.

The center mainly serves children age 0 to 6 who are in stressful family environments. Parents can drop off their kids for three days at a time while working to resolve issues at home.

O’Brien said the center hopes that opportunity allows parents to decompress.

“We want them to identify that stressor and come to us and say, ‘Hey, I need help,’” he said.

Meanwhile, kids can have the opportunity to just be kids.

“We want our kiddos to feel that sense of wonder and imagination and inspiration,” O’Brien said. “So that they believe they’re worthy of all of that, because they are.”

RELATED: MomsRising to throw baby shower in Spokane to celebrate paid family and medical leave

RELATED: Local mom relies on KREM 2's Diaper Drive to help through tough times