New tiny home village opens in Skyway

SKYWAY, Wash. — A Skyway church has offered up its vacant land to help house more than 30 people.

The new tiny home village is the first in King County outside of Seattle.

Thirty-three tiny homes make up the newly built Progressive Skyway Village.

"The need for homes for the homeless community is not just inside city limits, said Dustin Davies, Senior Special Projects Manager for the Low Income Housing Institute.

The new village was a vision dreamt up by Pastor Curtis Taylor of Seattle Word of God Church who knew the church's vacant land could be put to better use.

"Since our church is here, we needed to do what needed to be done,” Taylor said.

Pastor Taylor reached out to the Low Income Housing Institute to make it happen.

"The bible teaches us that we need to make sure we help the homeless, help the sick, the prison-bound, and we’re just trying to fulfill the scripture the best that we can," he said.

This village will cater to the Skyway community – an area of unincorporated King County often forgotten.

”It’s been ignored and left out and I think they’re trying to make amends and trying to do what has not been done," said Taylor.

The village features plumbed bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, a community meeting space, case managers and staff offices, an entrance pavilion, a secured gate and a surrounding fence. The village has separate groupings of tiny houses for families, family bathrooms and a children’s rec room.

On-site case managers will work with clients to help them find permanent housing.