100 new street trees coming to Spokane's northeast and northwest neighborhoods

The first half of the trees will be planted between April 25-27 by The Lands Council staff and volunteers.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — SpoCanopy, in partnership with the City of Spokane Urban Forestry and The Lands Council, will be planting approximately 100 new trees across the northeast and northwest neighborhoods in Spokane.

The first half of the trees will be planted between April 25-27 by The Lands Council staff and volunteers, with City Urban Forestry assistance. The second half of the trees will be planted by a tree service contractor throughout the month of May.

The trees will be planted in West Central, Emerson Garfield, Bemiss, Nevada Heights and Hillyard as a part of the SpoCanopy program.

The places where the new trees will be planted were selected after conducting an extensive outreach throughout neighborhoods and identifying places where trees were needed, and where residents were willing to care for them.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Urban and Community Forestry Grant, Townshend Winery and The Wander Project provided funding for these trees. Trailhead Tree Service will be also contributing by adding wood chip mulch around the newly planted SpoCanopy trees this spring.

SpoCanopy's goal is for every neighborhood in Spokane to have 30% canopy coverage by 2030. Priority locations include northeast neighborhoods which currently have the fewest trees and lowest canopy coverage.

Trees have many benefits. They provide habitat for wildlife and increase property values, they also help to boost immune systems by reducing area pollution and air-borne particles. Studies have shown that time spent in nature and around trees can even reduce stress in people.

Spokane residents can sign up to get a free street tree at the Urban Canopy — Lands Council’s webpage. The planting location must be within the City of Spokane city limits and within the right-of-way. The right-of-way area may be a defined planting strip or in some neighborhoods, space behind a sidewalk, or area adjacent to a curb.

