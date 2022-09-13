Almira School District prepares to open new school next fall

A fire burned down the Almira Elementary and Middle School building on Oct. 9, 2021. Since then, the school district has scrambled to get students back on track.

ALMIRA, Wash. — More than a year after a fire destroyed the Almira Elementary and Middle School building, construction is now underway for the new school.

A fire burned down the Almira Elementary and Middle School building on Oct. 9, 2021. Since then, the school district has scrambled to get students back on track. Numerous donations were made to the district, including Chromebooks, desks and worktables.

Eventually, the old football field became the temporary school campus. Seven portables were split into two classrooms each, all serving 148 students.

"I think everybody is super happy we're all here," said Kelsey Hoppe, the principal of the Almira school. "It was a great start to the year. Better than the last three starts of last year."

While these transitions since the fire have been difficult, the school and Almira community remain strong.

"It's pretty amazing to see how resilient kids can be," said Kristy Okamoto, a teacher at the Almira school.

The Almira School District secured $13 million from the state to rebuild its school. Designs show a much bigger building at about 50,000 square feet, with more classrooms, a larger gym and a cafeteria.

"I think this is going to be a real gem of a school up here in the northern Palouse," Project Manager Gene Sementi said. "There's not going to be anything like it until you get to Spokane or Wenatchee."

The new school will still serve Almira's kindergarteners through eighth grade. This time around, middle schoolers will use the added second floor for their classes.

"This building is expensive. There's no way we could have built it," said Dan Reid, the Almira School District superintendent. "So it's a blessing in disguise. The fire was horrific. But the end result, this community is going to have a phenomenal facility."

Once complete, project leaders expect the new school will be building bright futures in Almira for the next 80 years. It is set to open in Fall 2023.

