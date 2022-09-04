Infant passed away after being left in vehicle in New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho —
On Saturday, Payette County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a medical incident in New Plymouth involving a baby under the age of one year old who passed away after being left in a vehicle.
According to PCSO, the family of the baby called 911 Saturday evening, reporting that the infant had been left in the car and was not breathing.
The baby was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Fruitland Police Department assisted PCSO at the incident.
PCSO said that the cause of death has not been determined and an investigation into the child’s death is ongoing with assistance from Idaho State Police.
