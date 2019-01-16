SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane C.O.P.S. is taking crime fighting to the streets with its Paws on Patrol program.

The new program is aimed at current dog owners already out walking their neighborhood.

“If you’re already out with Fido or Fluffy anyway, use that time to stay on top of what’s going on in your surroundings. Use your senses to discern what is normal in your neighborhood and what is unusual. If something looks suspicious, pay extra attention, and be willing to report it if needed,” the Spokane C.O.P.S website said.

Spokane C.O.P.S. will train you so you know what to look for.

If this sounds like something you and your crime fighting pup would be interested in you can sign up to volunteer here or call 509-625-3302.