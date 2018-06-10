SPOKANE, Wash. — We have seen the videos - people recording their own interactions with police, especially during traffic stops, despite the fact police officers already have dash and body cams.

A new add-on for IPhone users aims to help people capture their encounters with police. It is a shortcut that allows you to tell Siri when you are dealing with law enforcement and then your phone automatically records and sends a text to an emergency contact.

According to multiple news outlets, there have been a few different types of shortcuts like this around. They are available with the iOS 12 update.

One that is getting a lot of attention is called “Police”. Robert Peterson developed the shortcut as a way to discreetly record interactions with police. He wrote on Reddit that Police was created to "keep everyone safe and honest."

KREM 2 tested out a similar shortcut called “Got Pulled Over”.

To access any of the shortcuts first you must download the latest version of iOS. Then go to the App Store, search “shortcuts” and get the Shortcuts app. After you get the app you will need to access the actual shortcut. We provide the links to both shortcuts in this article. Copy the link into your browser and download.

When you add the shortcut to your library in the Shortcut app you will see three dots. This will get you into the shortcut's settings. Here, you can set the command for Siri, add your emergency contact's phone number, choose to upload your video right to Twitter and give the shortcut access to your camera, microphone and location.

Once your settings are in place, you say your command to Siri to alert it you are interacting with police. At that point, your phone’s brightness is going down, ‘do not disturb’ is activated, and your camera will start recording. A text message will be sent to your emergency contact. The default text message says “I got pulled over by the police, my current location is (location here) if I don’t text back with a video within 10 minutes then please call me”.

After the interaction, you stop the recording. You will have the option to retake the video or send it. The video will then go to your emergency contact. The default message with the video says “here’s a video of my police interaction. I am probably fine but you should still call me and talk to me”. You are able to change the messages in the settings.

In 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union put out a similar app for Androids called “ACLU Blue”. And Google Play store has an app called “I’m Getting Arrested!”.

