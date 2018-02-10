BOISE — Idaho veterans now have some new options when it comes to license plates, and it's all thanks to an American Legion member from Meridian.

Several years ago, Steve North discovered that Idaho was the only state using a mono-colored logo for military license plates, so he set out to change that.

After three years of work, this new series of veterans and military plates are now available.

New applicants can choose from a variety of designs.

If you have the old style, you can switch to the new ones for a small fee.

For more information on the new plates, click here.

© 2018 KTVB