New Hotel River Tower at Northern Quest Resort & Casino complete, set to open May 1

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Kalispel Tribe of Indians has announced that construction on the new Hotel River Tower at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino is complete.

The 130,000 square foot, six story tower is set to open on May 1, 2023. Featuring over 192 rooms and suites, the opening of the hotel has created approximately 50 new jobs at the resort and casino.

According to the resort, amenities at the hotel include a new lobby area with a separate entrance and mobile kiosks for checking in. A state-of-the-art fitness center will also be available, complete with elipticals, treadmills, Peloton bikes, an interactive fitness mirror, universal weights and more.

Other features at the Hotel River Tower include spa showers and built-in blue motion senor nightlights in each bathroom.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests to our new River Tower, where they can count on luxurious surroundings, as well as the excellent Kalispel Hospitality they’ve come to expect at Northern Quest,” says Nick Pierre, General Manager and Kalispel Tribal Council Member. “When we broke ground on this

hotel tower in February 2021, the world was still in the process of recovering from the global pandemic, but we were confident when we moved forward with this project that travel, group business, and entertainment would bounce back in big ways. The Kalispel Tribe continues to look toward the future and will continue bringing exciting new amenities to Northern Quest as we strive to be the destination of choice in the region.”

