New historic bell honors Idaho’s Mexican community

The new replica of the Mexican Independence Bell honors the Mexican community in the state of Idaho.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa’s community leaders gathered at the Idaho Hispanic Cultural Center on Wednesday to unveil a new bell that will honor the Mexican community of Idaho for many years to come.

The bell, weighing about 440 pounds and standing at over 35 inches tall, is a replica of the Bell of Dolores, the Mexican Independence Bell, which now sits at the Idaho Hispanic Cultural Center.

It is one of the most important national symbols of Mexico and there are only 5 replicas in the world, one of which is now here in Idaho.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling says 25% of the city’s population are of Hispanic and Latino descent.

The bell honors and supports the Mexican migrant families that reside in Idaho’s communities. The bell was donated by Enrique Velasco, an honorary member of the nonprofit, Cosejo de Communidades Hispanas.

Local leaders say this bell will help preserve a part of their country of origin.

Mayor Debbie Kling proclaimed May 31st as a day of freedom and libertad at the ceremony.

