Construction begins on new, free recreation site on Spokane River

The new site in Post Falls will include a swimming area, picnic tables, parking and more.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Families will soon have a new spot to enjoy on the Spokane River as construction begins on a day-use recreation site at Ross Point in Post Falls.

The new 2.5-acre site along the river will include a designated swim area with a floating dock, picnic areas, a picnic pavilion, walking paths, and parking. The hope is to have it ready to go in mid-June.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Coeur d’Alene Field Office has closed the current site and parking area to make room for the construction.

“General access to the Spokane River shoreline is extremely limited so we are very pleased to soon be able to offer a fee-free, family-friendly site for the public’s enjoyment,” Ray Pease, Coeur d’Alene Field Office Manager said in a written statement.

The site was formerly used for an irrigation pumping system many years ago but has since been transferred to the BLM, which described the area as mostly undeveloped but said it is used by swimmers and dog walkers.

Initial work on the project includes stabilization of the riverbank and construction on a floating dock, pathways, picnic pavilion, and a vault toilet. Once that work is finished, crews will put in a parking lot and paths to connect the parking area to the rest of the recreation area.