New domestic violence court opening in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The YWCA Spokane and the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition received a grant Thursday to create a new domestic violence court in Spokane.

The United States Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women awarded the Justice For Families Grant to YWCA Spokane and the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition. The $550,000 grant will be used by the organizations to create and implement a new domestic violence court in Spokane.

The court will specialize in having trained legal advocates providing trauma-informed support to victims of domestic violence. Judges and court personnel who understand the different aspects of domestic violence will be available and treatment options will focus on a therapeutic, whole family approach to domestic violence proceedings.

“This grant is an incredible win for Spokane,” said Annie Murphey, Director of the SRDVC. “This specialized court is designed to respond to the profound impact domestic violence has on families in our community by ensuring victims have access to trauma informed advocates and offenders have the tools they need to reduce recidivism.”

Spokane has the highest rate of domestic violence in Washington State with over 3,300 reported cases annually accounting for 25% of all criminal cases. Domestic violence is currently the number one call to law enforcement annually according to YWCA Spokane.