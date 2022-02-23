New dog park in Riverfront Park to improve quality of life for Spokane residents and their furry friends

The Spokane Parks Foundation has received a $250,000 donation from Spokane Humane Society to put towards the ultimate goal of $750,000.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane’s first-ever dog park is coming to the heart of Riverfront Park, according to Spokane Parks Foundation.

The plans for the park incorporate the existing Forestry Pavilion on Havermale Island. It will be updated to provide shelter, restrooms and rest areas for dog-owners. Exact changes and additions will depend on the amount of money raised with the goal being $750,000.

Spokane Humane Society recently donated $250,000 towards the construction of the dog park, according to a Facebook post from Spokane Parks Foundation. The society donated the money on the 125th anniversary of their work in animal welfare.

As Spokane continues to grow, attracting more people to live and work in the center of the city, Spokane Parks said a designated place for dogs and their owners will improve their quality of life.