Looking to drop your ballot off? Some ballot drop box locations have changed in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Before dropping your ballot off for the April 26 special election, voters will want to make sure their go-to drop box is still open.

Some drop box locations have changed due to closures and construction at numerous library branches, according to the Spokane County Auditor's Office. Other drop boxes are no longer available.

“Some voters have become accustomed to their favorite drop boxes. We have received numerous calls from concerned voters to report that their drop box is missing,” said Vicky Dalton, Spokane County Auditor. “These boxes are just temporarily unavailable due to safety and access concerns due to construction. Other drop boxes remain available at the open branches for voters to deposit their ballots.”

Here are the current ballot drop box locations in Spokane:

Elections Office, 1033 W Gardner Avenue, Spokane

New : Hillyard Library, 4110 N Cook Street, Spokane

: Hillyard Library, 4110 N Cook Street, Spokane New : The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave, Spokane

: The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave, Spokane New : Liberty Park Library, 402 S Pittsburg St., Spokane

: Liberty Park Library, 402 S Pittsburg St., Spokane Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S Regal Street, Spokane

North Spokane Library, 44 E Hawthorne Road, Spokane

Shadle Aquatic Center, 2005 W Wellesley Avenue, Spokane

Spokane County Courthouse, 1116 W Broadway Avenue, Spokane

STA Plaza, 701 W Riverside Avenue, Spokane