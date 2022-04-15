Looking to drop your ballot off? Some ballot drop box locations have changed in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Before dropping your ballot off for the April 26 special election, voters will want to make sure their go-to drop box is still open.
Some drop box locations have changed due to closures and construction at numerous library branches, according to the Spokane County Auditor's Office. Other drop boxes are no longer available.
“Some voters have become accustomed to their favorite drop boxes. We have received numerous calls from concerned voters to report that their drop box is missing,” said Vicky Dalton, Spokane County Auditor. “These boxes are just temporarily unavailable due to safety and access concerns due to construction. Other drop boxes remain available at the open branches for voters to deposit their ballots.”
Here are the current ballot drop box locations in Spokane:
- Elections Office, 1033 W Gardner Avenue, Spokane
- New: Hillyard Library, 4110 N Cook Street, Spokane
- New: The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave, Spokane
- New: Liberty Park Library, 402 S Pittsburg St., Spokane
- Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S Regal Street, Spokane
- North Spokane Library, 44 E Hawthorne Road, Spokane
- Shadle Aquatic Center, 2005 W Wellesley Avenue, Spokane
- Spokane County Courthouse, 1116 W Broadway Avenue, Spokane
- STA Plaza, 701 W Riverside Avenue, Spokane
Ballots must be deposited no later than 8 p.m. on election night in a drop box or at the Elections Office. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than April 26. Voters can verify if their ballot has been received and their signature has been verified at VoteWA.gov, or by calling the Spokane County Elections Office at 509-447-2230.