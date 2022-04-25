Idahoans encouraged to participate in Drug Take Back Day

The purpose of the national event is to collect all unused or expired medications. Collection sites will be set up on Saturday for Idahoans to participate.

IDAHO, USA — The 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, April 30th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) started the initiative in 2010 to provide the public with an accessible and anonymous way to properly dispose of medications that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.

This year, local law enforcement, community coalitions, and prevention partners have worked together to organize Take Back Day collection sites across Idaho, providing communities with accessible and convenient opportunities to drop off their unused or expired prescriptions.

"National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities," MaryAnn Doshier, a Health Education Specialist with South Central Public Health District, said.

The Idaho Office of Drug Policy says it appreciates the effort organizers have given in setting up the Take Back Day events. The office is encouraging Idahoans to take advantage of the opportunity by preventing drug misuse and improving the health and safety of the gem state.

To find the closest drop-off location to you, check the DEA's Collection Site Locator found here: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

Meridian residents disposed of nearly 800 lbs. of prescription drugs at last year's Spring Take-Back event.

"Each of us is responsible for prevention, in our home and in our community. Safely disposing of unused medications is an easy contribution to make for the greater good," said Kendall Nagy, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition Director.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), over 16 million Americans misused prescription medication in 2020. Most of those individuals got the medications from family and friends, by getting into the home medicine cabinet. The highest number of abusers came from young adults between the ages of 18 and 25.

Idaho is not immune to the problem. Approximately 55,000 Idahoans, age 12 and older, misused prescription pain relievers between 2019 and 2020, according to NSDUH.

A 2019 survey by the Idaho Youth Risk Behavior and Idaho Healthy Youth found that nearly 23% of 12th graders in Idaho had reported misusing a prescription drug at least once during their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing drugs, of the children who did, over 41% took or received them from a friend or family member and over 60% misused them in their own home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the prevalence of substance misuse and drug overdose deaths. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's Idaho Drug Overdose Date Dashboard reported 287 drug overdose-related deaths and 4,548 drug overdose-related emergency department visits in 2020.

The impacts of prescription misuse are detrimental, making it even more vital for Idahoans to remove unneeded medications from their homes to ensure they never fall into the wrong hands.

Leaving unused medication in a medicine cabinet, throwing it away or trying to flush it down a toilet can make unused prescriptions dangerous to people, animals, and the environment.

If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, visit the Idaho Office of Drug Policy website to find year-round drop-off locations.

To find other Take Back Day events near you, visit the DEA National Take Back Day website to use the Collection Site Locator tool.

