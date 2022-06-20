National gas price averages fall, Boise prices rise

Average gasoline prices in Boise have risen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, where the national average has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's average gas prices are contradicting national average gas prices, according to GasBuddy price reports.

The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $5.05 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.85 per gallon.

In the last week, prices have risen 10.7 per gallon averaging around $5.19, according to GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations in Boise.

Nationally, however, prices have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 per gallon, GasBuddy reported in a news release.

"Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."

According to AAA, Idaho pump prices are back in the top ten most expensive this week, coming in 9th place after California. California's gas prices have averaged to $6.40.

AAA said in a release that Idaho gas prices have risen 57 cents in comparison to a month ago.

"Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn't doing much to relieve the pain," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond."

For comparison, Ogden, Utah's current gas prices are $5.07 per gallon. In Oregon, the current gas prices are $5.53 per gallon.

Idaho's statewide prices have risen 8.6 cents per gallon from last week.

Watch more Local News: