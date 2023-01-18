Naming process begins for downtown Spokane stadium

The Spokane School board will discuss guidelines for naming the new downtown stadium at its meeting tonight.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will begin its naming process for the downtown stadium during Wednesday's board meeting.

The new structure designed for high school sporting events, entertainment, and United Soccer League games is set to open later this year.

“Lots of conversations, input, and excitement have led up to the opening of the stadium scheduled for this fall,” SPS superintendent Adam Swinyard explained.

Tonight’s agenda is an opportunity to review the potential options of what the stadium will eventually be called. At this moment, there are guidelines in place on how they’ll name the structure.

A significant part of those guidelines is that SPS will work with its partner, the Spokane Public Facilities District (SPFD). Each side will come together and mutually agree on the name.

“We’re really eager to give kids an opportunity to be in that space,” Swinyard said.

School officials say the partnership with SPFD will provide significant savings over the life of the stadium, which will handle maintenance and operations for the stadium.

Both sides believe this is another step closer to introducing what they hope will be a staple in the community for years to come.

“Those school experiences, those events, the Friday night football games, the soccer games. Coming together as a community is such a valuable and important part of a student's experience. So, we’re really eager to get kids into that stadium and get it going," Swinyard said.

In the naming conversations, the school board will outline some criteria to guide the discussions. That includes ensuring the stadium has a name that aligns with its purpose. SPFD could also enter into a sponsorship agreement that would endorse the stadium.

Tonight's meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 pm.

