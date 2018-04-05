SPOKANE, Wash.— A name change is in store for a state trail, and the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission wants help making that happen.

The vote to change the Iron Horse Trail and the John Wayne Pioneer Trail end Friday.

Park officials want to change the trail name to get rid of some confusion. The two trails start on the west side, combine and then separate again. Officials said they hoped a name change to consolidate the trails would help eliminate some trail mix-ups.

The trail continues all the way into Idaho.

The proposed names include: Columbian State Park Trail, Cross Washington State Park Trail, or Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.

If people do not like those names they can make their own suggestions.

Votes can be cast on the Washington State Park’s website.

