SPOKANE, Wash. — William Swan of Coeur d'Alene received a two year minimum sentence Thursday for killing 16-year-old Jacob Leeder while driving drunk in Jan. 2018.

Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor Jed Whitaker says Swan will serve at least two years in prison, after which he can apply for parole. The state may hold him in prison for up to seven years total, after which he will be placed on probation.

Swan struck a 1995 Acura driven by Leeder's older brother Jonah that had begun to spin while attempting to pass another vehicle. Swan hit the car with his 2000 Chevrolet.

Leeder, the son of a Kootenai County sheriff's deputy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A judge granted Swan $200,000 bail while he awaited trial. Swan was charged with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated DUI, driving while his license was suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.