SPOKANE, Wash. — Correction: A previous version of the article stated William Swan would spend at least two years in prison. He has been released on probation but could spend at least two years in prison if he violates probation.

William Swan of Coeur d'Alene has been sentenced to probation with the possibility of prison time for killing 16-year-old Jacob Leeder while driving drunk in Jan. 2018.

Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor Jed Whitaker says Swan could serve at least two years in prison if he violates probation, after which he can apply for parole. The state may hold him in prison for up to seven years total.

Swan struck a 1995 Acura driven by Leeder's older brother Jonah that had begun to spin while attempting to pass another vehicle. Swan hit the car with his 2000 Chevrolet.

Leeder, the son of a Kootenai County sheriff's deputy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Man accused of killing juvenile in DUI crash gets $200k bond

A judge granted Swan $200,000 bail while he awaited trial. Swan was charged with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated DUI, driving while his license was suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.