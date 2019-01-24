NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy was hit by a projectile that fired from a pen loaded with gun powder during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies stopped a truck on Highway 95 and discovered the passenger, Dillan Smith, had an active warrant. After arresting the man and Jessica Brunmeier, the woman driving the truck, for a probation arrest warrant, a deputy found a backpack containing a handgun and a pen.

While looking at the pen, which the deputy did not know contained gun powder and a small projectile, the pen went off, according to the release. The projectile hit the deputy in the stomach and only gave him a small bruise on the stomach. The deputy returned to work shortly after.

Smith is currently being housed at the Nez Perce County Jail on an unlawful possession of a firearm charge, while Brunmeier is also being housed at the Nez Perce County Jail on the same charge in addition to an agent’s warrant, according to the release.

