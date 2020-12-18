Mystery of creepy hand seen in viral Spokane TikTok video solved

A Spokane man posted the video after noticing a hand in the window of an abandoned building across from his downtown apartment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A TikTok mystery has been solved after a video posted by a Spokane man went viral.

The video, posted by Kaleb Joseph on Thursday, had 69,000 likes and over 2,000 shares as of Friday morning.

In the video, Kaleb describes seeing a lot of strange and disturbing things from his Downtown Spokane apartment window. But what was really bothering him, he says in the video, was being able to see a hand in the window of "The Lighting Center" across the street from him that appeared to be abandoned.

Kaleb said he knows it was a hand because he had gotten closer to investigate. He then asks what he should do about it.

After doing some Googling, turns out the building is located in the 900 block of West 1st Avenue. So KREM decided to call Spokane police to help solve the mystery.

Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger said officers were able to get a hold of the building owner to see if they could figure out what it was. Turns out, the hand belonged to a mannequin.

Preuninger said the mannequin has since been moved. He recommends contacting police if you see something suspicious.

Mystery solved!