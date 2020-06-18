Tom Sawyer Country Coffee owner apologizes after controversial Facebook posts

My Fresh Basket pulled the Spokane company's coffee from its shelves after the claims began circulating on social media.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The founder of Tom Sawyer Country Coffee in Spokane is apologizing on Thursday after controversial claims on his personal Facebook page began circulating on social media.

My Fresh Basket, a grocery store located within Kendall Yards that usually carries the coffee, said on Wednesday that it had been pulled from its shelves.

Tom Sawyer is located on Maple Street within the Kendall Yards neighborhood, but is not part of the Kendall Yards Business District.

Facebook user Autumn Reed shared screenshots from founder Gary “Tom” Sawyer’s personal Facebook page of posts that read, “I will never kneel down and apologize for being white,” and “White lives matter. Let’s see how long it takes for Facebook to take this down.” Her post was shared more than 340 times.

Sawyer's personal Facebook page and the page for his company have since been deactivated.

In a phone call with KREM on Thursday, Sawyer said he wants to apologize to those who were offended by his posts and said he did not mean to intentionally hurt anyone.

“I would just openly apologize…if I did something that wasn’t acceptable, satisfactory or disappointing. I would want to openly apologize to anybody in regards to that," Sawyer said.

“Again, if we’ve offended somebody, a very sincere apology because that’s not who I am. And I’m not racist in any way, shape or form," he added later.

Sawyer said the coffee company has seen an outpouring of support, with more than 200 people who have stopped by on Thursday. The supporters have included countless churches and more than 50 police officers, he added.

My Fresh Basket posted a statement to social media on Wednesday afternoon regarding the claims. The store confirmed in a phone call on Thursday morning that the statement references Tom Sawyer Country Coffee.

The statement from My Fresh Basket is as follows:

We have just learned of the situation and are discussing appropriate measures to address situations that are contrary to the store's beliefs and those of our customers. Racism and any discriminatory acts are not tolerated, period.

At this time we have decided to pull the individuals inventory.

Thank you and we appreciate all the support we have received.

My Fresh Basket has partnered with Tom Sawyer Country Coffee for years, and it's one of the top 10 items sold in its stores, Sawyer said.