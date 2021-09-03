Murder mystery novel based in Spokane to be released this fall

The classic who-done-it tale follows an architect traveling to Spokane to design the famous clocktower.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's 1901 and Archie Presscot has traveled across the country to design the now famous Spokane clocktower and hijinks ensue when he finds a new acquaintance beheaded. That's how author Patricia Meredith starts to describe her new novel Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Taker.

The Spokane based murder mystery novel includes other well-known places including Great Northern Railroad Depot, City Hall, Sacred Heart's original location, Auditorium Building, Spokesman-Review building and the Campbell House.

The story line was first inspired by a small door just big enough for a thief, Meredith said.

Her local ties drew her to Spokane. Meredith is a graduate of Whitworth University. Her husband is also a born and raised Spokanite. Now she lives on a small farm outside of Spokane.

Local historians were also a great help, Patricia said. Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Taker is set to be the first book in a series based in Spokane. First hand accounts, old newspaper articles and museum archives helped set the scene for the author.

Much of the research Patricia used for the book can be found on her website.

The book is set to be released as an audio book, e-book and print copy wherever books are sold in November 2021.

More information about the release date, book cover and more can be found on her website as well.