Multiple residents of Spokane senior apartment complex hospitalized following third-alarm fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several residents of a Spokane senior apartment complex were taken to the hospital after a structure fire, according to Spokane Fire Dept.
The fire was reported on Thursday afternoon at Park Tower Apartments, located at 217 West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Browne Street. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was a third alarm high rise.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Schaeffer told KREM 2 that Park Tower Apartments is an old building and currently has no sprinklers.
One resident was rescued from the ninth floor of the apartment complex via hook and ladder rescue. The resident was taken to the hospital for treatment along with several other residents.
The condition of the residents is not known at this time.
Spokane Falls Boulevard is completely blocked as crews work to secure the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.