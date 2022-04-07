Multiple residents of Spokane senior apartment complex hospitalized following third-alarm fire

The man was rescued from the ninth-floor of a senior apartment complex and taken to the hospital. Several other residents were also taken to the hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several residents of a Spokane senior apartment complex were taken to the hospital after a structure fire, according to Spokane Fire Dept.

The fire was reported on Thursday afternoon at Park Tower Apartments, located at 217 West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Browne Street. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was a third alarm high rise.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Schaeffer told KREM 2 that Park Tower Apartments is an old building and currently has no sprinklers.

One resident was rescued from the ninth floor of the apartment complex via hook and ladder rescue. The resident was taken to the hospital for treatment along with several other residents.

The condition of the residents is not known at this time.

Spokane Falls Boulevard is completely blocked as crews work to secure the scene.

Third alarm high rise fire 217 W Spokane Falls, one victim rescued via tower 1. Several more patients being treated. pic.twitter.com/YtpKMobiJk — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) April 7, 2022

9th floor fire at the Park Tower in downtown has sent one person to the hospital in serious condition. Two others sent to hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/uA8hLFgRgA — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) April 7, 2022