RITZVILLE, Wash. — There are reports of crashes involving multiple cars near Ritzville on Interstate 90 at milepost 200, 11 miles west of Ritzville. Eastbound lanes are open and one Westbound lane is closed. Tow trucks are on the way to clear up the roads, at which time the closed lane is expected to reopen.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Public Information Officer Jeff Sevigney, minor injuries were reported. It is also not uncommon for this kind of accident to occur with farming in full swing at this time of the year and given the right wind conditions.

Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed and stop if necessary, pulling off to the side of the road with their seatbelts fastened.