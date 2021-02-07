Mudslide north of Riggins hits U.S. 95

RIGGINS, Idaho — A mudslide on highway U.S. 95 north of Riggins has hit the roadway, according to Idaho Transportation Department.
The department said to expect single-lane traffic between Race Creek Road and Lucile Road. This about five to six miles north of the Riggins area. The department said a pilot car is in operation. Drivers should consider using an alternate route.
They also said to expect delays through the area today.
People can find updates on their website.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.