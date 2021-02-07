Mudslide north of Riggins hits U.S. 95

One lane of the highway is open, crews are removing debris.

RIGGINS, Idaho — A mudslide on highway U.S. 95 north of Riggins has hit the roadway, according to Idaho Transportation Department.

The department said to expect single-lane traffic between Race Creek Road and Lucile Road. This about five to six miles north of the Riggins area. The department said a pilot car is in operation. Drivers should consider using an alternate route.

They also said to expect delays through the area today.

