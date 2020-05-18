SPOKANE, Wash. — On May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted, spewing ash, rock and hot gasses into the air.

It was the deadliest volcano eruption in U.S. history, killing 57 people.

The eruption began at 8:32 a.m. By about noon, ash began to rain down on the small farming town of Lind, Washington, and areas throughout the Inland Northwest — including Spokane.

The fallout led to total darkness in Spokane that afternoon, while the ground was covered with half-an-inch of ash.

Photos provided by Fairchild Air Force Base show people donning masks and dealing with the fallout of ash int he Spokane area.

Video from the KREM archives also shows ash coating the streets of downtown Spokane and Riverfront Park.

KING 5, KREM's Seattle sister station, later produced a documentary of the historic event called, "The Mountain Erupts," showing what it was like in the hours and days after the eruption.

You can view more photos and RAW video of the eruption below:

Photos: The eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980 Mount St. Helens in Washington spews smoke, soot and ash into the sky in April, 1980. The eruption is the first for the volcano since 1857. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) Mount St. Helens in Washington state is shown in various stages of eruption, May 18, 1980. (AP Photo/Vern Hodgson) Mount St. Helens in Washington state is shown in various stages of eruption, May 18, 1980. (AP Photo/Vern Hodgson) Denuded trees lay like matchsticks in the changed landscape around Mount St. Helens, Wash., shown two days after eruption, May 20, 1980. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) Trees lie like matchsticks near the base of Mount St. Helens, May 20, 1980 after they were flattened by a blast fro the volcano. Mud and ash cover the trees. At least six person have been killed and more than 20 are still missing. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) In this image provided by NASA, is an aerial view of Mount St. Helens, active volcano in Washington state, April 2, 1980. (AP Photo/NASA) Smoke, soot and ash billows from Mount St. Helens in Washington state, April 2, 1980. The 9,577-foot volcano has been active since March 27. (AP Photo) In this image provided by NASA, is an aerial view of Mount St. Helens, active volcano in Washington state, April 2, 1980. (AP Photo/NASA) Sightseers at Yale Lake watch one of Sunday's eruptions at Mount St. Helens, about 12 miles away on March 30, 1980 in Southwest Washington. (AP Photo) This is an aerial view of destruction of logging operation after floods following Mount St. Helens' eruption, shown May 20, 1980. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) Bridge on Interstate 5 and railroad bridge beside it with steaming river flowing beneath are pictured about 20 miles from Mount St. Helens, Wash., May 19, 1980. The river contains hot water in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption. (AP Photo) A house is submerged along the Toutle River which flooded in the aftermath of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, Wash., May 19, 1980. Area streams and rivers rose quickly as ice and snow on the volcano melted instantly. (AP Photo) **FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH MOUNT ST. HELENS ANNIVERSARY** FILE - In this May 20, 1980 file photo, a camper containing two victims of the Mount St. Helens eruption sits amidst the gray landscape about 8 miles from the mountain in Washington state. Markings in the volcanic ash in front of and behind the camper were left by a helicopter and a searcher who found the victims on Tuesday, May 20, 1980. The 30th Anniversary of the massive May 18th, 1980 eruption will be marked on May 18, 2010. (AP Photo/File) Weyerhaeuser Co. forester Byron Rickert looks over some of the 150,000 acres of land near Mount St. Helens, Wash., Oct. 29, 1981, from which his company is saving trees damaged by the eruption of the volcano. Rickert is standing in an area about nine miles from the the crater of the volcano where the salvage logging operation has not yet begun. The twisted and splintered stumps around Rickert are the result of the volcano blast. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart)

KREM has a special section on our website dedicated to the Mount St. Helens anniversary, with several articles about the eruption and your stories about that day 40 years ago.

