SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane COPS is a local nonprofit organization that is starting mounted patrols in Spokane.

The group of entirely volunteers works as neighborhood resource officers alongside the Spokane Police Department. Their patrols extend to local neighborhoods and city parks.

The group of volunteers were out patrolling this weekend on their horses for the first time this year.

The group aims to help ease the load of police by responding to non-emergency situations in the community. The volunteers are hoping to have an impact on lowering crime, increasing neighborhood safety and in bringing the community together this summer.

And of course, giving some residents the chance to meet the horses.

“There are a whole bunch of kids who have never even seen a horse up close and we’re happy to enlighten them to that kind of magic,” Said Spokane COPS volunteer Brinda Yates. “We’re happy to let them come up and pet the horse and talk to them and touch them.”

© 2018 KREM