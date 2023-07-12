Motorcycle patrols increasing across Washington through July 23

Local law enforcement and the Washington State Patrol will be part of the new patrols.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington will increase the number of motorcycle safety patrols from July 7-23.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), more safety patrols will be deployed to help reduce fatal motorcycle crashes. Local law enforcement and the Washington State Patrol will be part of the new patrols in Pierce, King, Snohomish, Clark, Yakima and Spokane counties.

Motorcycles made up only 3% of registered vehicles on Washington roads from 2018-2022, but made up 16% of all traffic fatalities reported in 2022. Just last year, 132 motorcycle rider fatalities occurred, marking a 43% increase from 2021 and the most in a single year in Washington's history.

"The increasing number of motorcycle rider deaths is a concerning trend and we know that we can all work to prevent these deaths,” said Shelly Baldwin, director of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. "The little things count. Drivers can watch out for motorcyclists, riders can improve their skills through training, and all of us can respect speed limits and ride and drive sober."

Patrols will be looking for drivers who take reckless actions while driving, like speeding, improper passing and riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs. WTSC said two-thirds of fatal motorcycle crashes involve another vehicle, but the above reckless actions were the main contributing factors in these crashes in 2022.

The extra law enforcement patrols are part of the WTSC's Target Zero program, which aims to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on Washington roads to zero.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.