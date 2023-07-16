One dead after motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

WSP said the motorcyclist died on the scene, and the other driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person died after a motorcycle hit a car in Spokane Valley, early Sunday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the motorcyclist, 20-year-old Beau Pierre was driving on southbound on Sprague Avenue, while another car was crossing the intersection and hit the driver's side. WSP said the motorcyclist died on the scene, and the other driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

After the crash, the car continued through the intersection and hit a building. The motorcycle ended up on the northbound lane. Both cars were totaled by the collision.

WSP reported that speeding was the cause of the crash. They do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.