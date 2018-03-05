GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — Law enforcement said missing 25-year-old Shawnta LaRae Pankey’s mother fears for the worst.

Idaho County Sheriff Sheriff Doug Giddings said he spoke with Pankey’s mother recently and she told him she strongly believed that if her daughter was okay she would have called in by now.

PREVIOUS: 'No answers' as search for missing Grangeville woman enters second week

The search for continues as multiple reports of sightings roll in to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

Giddings said his office has received many reports of people spotting Pankey, and in all the reports she’s alive.

“Everyone thinks they see her, and we investigate all the credible sightings we get,” said Giddings.

However, none of the sightings have led to finding Pankey, who went missing April 15, according to Giddings.

Giddings said they were following up every lead they got, but Pankey was never found.

“When somebody calls, we search but when we get there she’s not there, not now,” said Giddings.

Giddings said that they search with all the man power and dogs they can, but have not had any luck.

© 2018 KREM