Mother and two children missing after trip to Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mother and her two children after a trip to Sandpoint.

According to a post on the Bonner County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Laila Hiza picked up her two children, Aedrian and Asher, in Sandpoint from a visit from their custodial guardian and have not returned home.

Hiza has been known to frequent the Post Falls area or may have traveled to Oregon, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office said Hiza was last seen driving a purple 1990s Ford Ranger.

Hiza is 31-years-old, 5’4” tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aedrian is a 7-year-old boy 3’10” tall, 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Asher is a 3-year-old boy 2’9” tall, 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.