Mother and daughter shot, police searching for suspect in Airway Heights

There is an active police scene in Airway Heights with several agencies responding. The state of the two women is unknown.

The Airway Heights Police Department is responding to a domestic violence shooting, according to Sergeant Jake Keith with Aiway Heights Police is still looking for the shooter, Zion J. Carter. He is a 38-year-old black male, 6'7" and 250 lbs with long hair and dread locks.

Police are assuming he is armed and dangerous. He left the scene in a silver 2018 Nissan Roque with a Washington license plate BQT0555. Police urge anyone who sees him or this vehicle to call 911.

A mother and her daughter were shot by a man they were living with. Police have confirmed the daughter is a minor. It is unclear what the man's relationship with the two women is. Police say it is an isolated incident but they are asking the public to avoid the area.

There is a large police presence with multiple agencies in Airway Heights as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Several residents of Spokane County have received emergency stay-in-place alerts on their phones. The alerts read "LE activity, avoid area around 1013 S Aspen in Airway Heights.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

