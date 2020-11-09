Moses Lake firefighter dies after sustaining injuries over Labor Day weekend

The details surrounding Firefighter Andrew Deering's death are unknown and it's unclear if he was on-duty when he was injured.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A firefighter in Moses Lake has passed away after sustaining injuries over Labor Day weekend, according to a Facebook post from a local union.

IAFF Local 1258 announced the passing of Moses Lake Firefighter Andrew Deering. The details surrounding Deering's death are unknown and it's unclear if he was on-duty when he was injured.

"Local 1258 asks that you keep Andrew’s family in your prayers during this difficult time," the union wrote in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement agencies in Moses Lake also paid their respects to Deering and shared their condolences for his family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Deering family and the Moses Lake Fire Department. Andrew was a loving husband and dedicated firefighter and will be greatly missed by all that knew him," the Moses Lake Police Department wrote on Facebook.