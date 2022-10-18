Manufacturing company fined nearly $200,000 for violating more than 60 safety regulations

Two Rivers Treatment LLC is currently facing heavy fines for violating Washington L&I safety and health regulations.

TUMWATER, Wash. — A company based out of Moses Lake is getting heavily fined by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) for multiple health and safety violations, according to the department.

Two Rivers Terminal LLC makes fertilizer for industries in agriculture, airports water treatment and more. Two Rivers Terminal also has plants in Pasco and Umatilla, Ore.

L&I's inspection found a total of 46 serious and 17 general safety and health violations, according to the department.

“It’s fortunate no one has been seriously injured or killed,” Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, said in a statement. “The employer has been cooperating with us to fix the hazards, but the number and severity of violations is still alarming.”

Several of the violations include lack of respirators for employees when working with dangerous chemicals, lack of an effective training program, working on top of rail cars and sulfur trucks without fall protection and other safety measures.

The fines against Two Rivers Terminal LLC total $192,620. The company has since appealed the citations and fines.

