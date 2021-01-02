Moscow police search for man who made 'concerning' remarks to family members

Justin Keith Scherer’s family contacted police after they received a phone call where he made “several concerning statements.”

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department is searching for a missing 32-year-old man.

According to a post from the city of Moscow, Justin Keith Scherer’s family contacted police after they received a phone call where he made “several concerning statements.”

City officials wrote in the post that it was reported that Scherer walked away from his home on the 600 block of Palouse River Drive at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

Officers and family are actively searching for Scherer but have not been able to find him, according to the Facebook post.