SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of Avista customers on Spokane’s South Hill lost power Friday afternoon.

According to the Avista outage map, 3,149 customers lost power around 2 p.m. The company estimates that power will be restored by 5 p.m.

Crews are on their way to investigate the outage, according to the outage map.

KREM 2 has reached out to Avista to gather more information about the outage but have not heard back.

On Oct. 9, 32,000 Avista customers, mostly on the South Hill and in Airway Height, lost power during a freak snowstorm. It took several days for power to be restored.

