SPOKANE, Wash. — Lewis and Clark High School saw 222 students absent from classes on Tuesday following social media threats made on Sunday.

The absences are above average, according to Spokane Public Schools spokesman Brian Coddington.

"[It's a] little above normal, which is more in the mid to high hundreds, especially after a four-day weekend for students," Coddington said.

Lewis and Clark has about 1,800 students enrolled at the school.

Spokane police and the FBI are investigating threats made against Lewis and Clark High School by an Instagram account.

Coddington said police were made aware of the threats late Sunday night. The police department and FBI are investigating the threats, he said.

SPS sent out a message to parents saying there would be a heightened police and campus resource officer presence starting Tuesday, Coddington said.

There was no school on Monday.

According to Coddington, SPS will evaluate the situation each day this week to determine if the heightened presence is still needed.

The threats come on the heels of other social media threats at other Spokane-area high schools, including Ferris and Shadle Park.

