Be aware: Mother moose and her baby are roaming around the Coeur d’Alene area

A mother moose with her calf is "one of the most dangerous animals people can encounter in the Panhandle,” a conservation officer for Idaho Fish and Game said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game says it has received multiple reports of a cow moose and her calf roaming in the northwestern area of Coeur d’Alene.

Idaho Fish and Game received its first report about the moose and her baby on Nov. 4. Since then, additional sightings have been reported in the Atlas Road and Kathleen Avenue corridor.

The Idaho Fish and Game says calves might be perceived as cuddly and innocent, but Idaho residents should be aware as moose can be dangerous when agitated or threatened.

“A moose cow with a calf is one of the most dangerous animals people can encounter in the Panhandle,” Regional Conservation Officer Craig Walker said.

It is common to see moose within city limits in the Idaho Panhandle and other parts of the state during winter. Idaho Fish and Game advises people never to approach or attempt to feed or touch the moose and her calf if they spot them in the Coeur d'Alene neighborhood.

Idaho Fish and Game says feeding moose might keep them in town longer, which increases the risk of traffic accidents, property damage, and public safety threats and may attract predators.

“We’ve had reports of people feeding hay, carrots and even hand-feeding peanuts to moose,” Walker said. "All of these foods, even the hay, are unnatural sources of winter nutrition and can hurt the animal’s digestive system."